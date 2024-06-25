Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.70-4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $725-735 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $726.52 million. Progress Software also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.11-1.15 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Progress Software from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.50.

PRGS traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $48.70. 753,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,248. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.40 and a 200-day moving average of $53.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.93. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $48.16 and a 12-month high of $62.34.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The software maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $184.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Yufan Stephanie Wang sold 779 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $39,471.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Yufan Stephanie Wang sold 779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $39,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 584 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $29,135.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,858.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,761 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,941 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

