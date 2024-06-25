Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Guggenheim

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Guggenheim in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $72.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSTG. Barclays upped their target price on Pure Storage from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pure Storage from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Pure Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Pure Storage from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.95.

Shares of PSTG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.97. 1,098,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,321,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $70.41. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.15.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $693.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.37 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. Research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 147,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $7,863,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,349,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $312,110.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,560.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Dietzen sold 147,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $7,863,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,349,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,399 shares of company stock valued at $15,578,814 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Pure Storage by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,537,000 after buying an additional 76,421 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pure Storage by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,168,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,666,000 after buying an additional 28,086 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Pure Storage by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 306,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,943,000 after buying an additional 30,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

