PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.75.

Separately, TD Cowen boosted their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE:PCT traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.06. 998,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,861. The company has a market cap of $997.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.93. PureCycle Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCT. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in PureCycle Technologies by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

