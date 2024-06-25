Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (TSE:PSA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (TSE:PSA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th.

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

PSA stock traded up 0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 50.18. 105,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,611. Purpose High Interest Savings Fund has a 52-week low of 50.00 and a 52-week high of 50.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 50.11.

