Qtum Price Reaches $2.55 on Major Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.55 or 0.00004157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Qtum has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $267.83 million and $32.75 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,381.42 or 0.05521205 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00041004 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00009127 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00015341 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00013277 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00011338 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,206,058 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

