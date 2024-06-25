Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,877 Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COWZ. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5,941.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,694,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,476 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,260,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 318.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,434,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,376 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,498,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,841,000 after acquiring an additional 822,076 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,225,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,047,000 after acquiring an additional 804,685 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of COWZ traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,812,607 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.