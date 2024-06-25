Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Cuts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 993,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,747,000 after buying an additional 370,122 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in PepsiCo by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.35. 4,217,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,507,382. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $230.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $192.38.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 81.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.15.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

