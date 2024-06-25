Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $1.96 Million Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lowered its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,993 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index comprises 1.1% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,565,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,829,000 after acquiring an additional 163,492 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter valued at about $987,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 71,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 29,582 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.30. 434,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,748. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $39.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.98 and a 200 day moving average of $37.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

