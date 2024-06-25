Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $428,000 Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC cut its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 942.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

FIXD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,172,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,514. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.47. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $44.80.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

