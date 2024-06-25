Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $719,000 Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 616.9% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 24,892 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,050,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Trading Down 0.7 %

BX stock traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $124.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,852,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,509,120. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $88.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $133.56.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BX. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.65.

Read Our Latest Report on Blackstone

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.