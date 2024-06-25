Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.1% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IVV traded up $2.07 on Tuesday, hitting $547.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,817,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,364,832. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $526.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $507.74. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $551.29. The company has a market cap of $472.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

