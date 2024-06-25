Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Sells 1,088 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC cut its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 1.8% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 50,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 7,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WFC traded down $1.81 on Tuesday, reaching $57.20. 26,719,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,399,096. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $199.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.15.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

