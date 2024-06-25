Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Sells 1,428 Shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF (BATS:HSRT)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Hartford AAA CLO ETF (BATS:HSRT – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Hartford AAA CLO ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,909,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF by 240.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 599,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,365,000 after acquiring an additional 423,508 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Hartford AAA CLO ETF by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,120 shares during the period.

Hartford AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

BATS:HSRT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.13. 8,349 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.00.

Hartford AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Hartford Short Duration ETF (HSRT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income and long-term growth by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with a dollar-weighted average duration target of less than 3 years.

