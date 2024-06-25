Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Sells 260 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 30.0% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Planning Group LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 14.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.79. 4,786,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,140,189. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.47. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $111.14 and a 12-month high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.20%.

VLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Argus lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

