Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) COO David P. Sweitzer Sells 19,841 Shares

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) COO David P. Sweitzer sold 19,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $166,664.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,492.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Quest Resource Stock Down 2.8 %

QRHC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.12. 70,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,160. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $72.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.30 million. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Quest Resource from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Resource

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRHC. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 356,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 453.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,287,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

