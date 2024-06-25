Radio Caca Trading 0.2% Lower This Week (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $66.10 million and approximately $5.10 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001641 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000291 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002568 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00005916 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,835,221,779 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

