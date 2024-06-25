Raymond James Increases Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $160.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $149.60.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $139.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $153.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.29 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.80. Micron Technology has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $1,733,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,867.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $1,733,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,867.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 309,730 shares of company stock valued at $38,545,301. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $769,372,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,182,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257,201 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,243,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,150,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,988 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 19.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,303,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,177,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,541,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $387,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,267 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

