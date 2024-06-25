Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for FTAI Aviation (FTAI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of FTAI Aviation (NYSE: FTAI) recently:

6/25/2024 – FTAI Aviation is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

6/13/2024 – FTAI Aviation had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/11/2024 – FTAI Aviation had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $81.00 to $99.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/7/2024 – FTAI Aviation had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/7/2024 – FTAI Aviation had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

6/6/2024 – FTAI Aviation was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

5/31/2024 – FTAI Aviation had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

5/30/2024 – FTAI Aviation had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $84.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/29/2024 – FTAI Aviation had its price target raised by analysts at Compass Point from $88.00 to $96.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – FTAI Aviation is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

5/2/2024 – FTAI Aviation had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2024 – FTAI Aviation had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $66.00 to $85.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2024 – FTAI Aviation had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $59.00 to $66.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – FTAI Aviation had its price target raised by analysts at Compass Point from $71.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:FTAI traded up $8.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,218,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,712. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.87. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a twelve month low of $27.94 and a twelve month high of $101.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 1.95.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 188.45% and a net margin of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams acquired 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,185,324. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 10,297 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 299,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,659,000 after purchasing an additional 52,456 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 22,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 965,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,316,000 after purchasing an additional 22,502 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

