Reef Casino Trust (RCT) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.08 on September 10th

Reef Casino Trust (ASX:RCT – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.082 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th.
Reef Casino Trust Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
Reef Casino Trust Company Profile
