Reginald(Reg) Weine Buys 150,000 Shares of Bubs Australia Limited (ASX:BUB) Stock

Bubs Australia Limited (ASX:BUB – Get Free Report) insider Reginald(Reg) Weine purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,500.00 ($13,000.00).
Bubs Australia Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47.
About Bubs Australia
