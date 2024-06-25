Region Group (ASX:RGN) Announces Final Dividend of $0.07

Region Group (ASX:RGN – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, June 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th.

Region Group (RGN) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of convenience-based retail properties located across Australia. Region invests in retail properties predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

