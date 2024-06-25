RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS) Shares Down 10.8%

Shares of RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS – Get Free Report) fell 10.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.29. 291,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 720% from the average session volume of 35,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

RESAAS Services Stock Down 10.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.85. The firm has a market cap of C$23.19 million, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.33.

RESAAS Services Company Profile

RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

Featured Stories

