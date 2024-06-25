Retirement Planning Group LLC Has $1.44 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Retirement Planning Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 178.4% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOOG traded up $4.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $334.56. The stock had a trading volume of 114,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,437. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.00. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $236.38 and a twelve month high of $338.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

