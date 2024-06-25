Retirement Planning Group LLC Has $4.20 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.24. 1,603,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,181. The company has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.06.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.95%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Evercore dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.32.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

