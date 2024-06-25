Retirement Planning Group LLC Purchases 386 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $684,000. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,482,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 152,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.34. The stock had a trading volume of 171,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,044. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $103.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

