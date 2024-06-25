Retirement Planning Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.81. The stock had a trading volume of 984,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,563. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.48 and a 200 day moving average of $90.13. The company has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $102.03.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.