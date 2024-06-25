Retirement Planning Group LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,066.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 5,861,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,111,000 after buying an additional 5,813,688 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 127.4% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,073,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962,762 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,007,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,624 shares during the last quarter. P E Global LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. P E Global LLC now owns 6,745,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,410,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,140,000 after buying an additional 2,773,905 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $97.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,699,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,311,270. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.50 and a 200 day moving average of $97.37. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $99.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

