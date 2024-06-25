Retirement Planning Group LLC Takes $13.46 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,459,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.0% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.1 %

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $5.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $478.97. The stock had a trading volume of 22,937,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,338,816. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $486.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $450.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.44.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

