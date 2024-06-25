Retirement Planning Group LLC Takes $2.55 Million Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 66,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $69,990,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 944.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,121,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,926 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,248,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,051,000 after purchasing an additional 961,420 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 274.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,078,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,392,000 after purchasing an additional 790,794 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 788.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 669,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,281,000 after purchasing an additional 594,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.27. 865,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 148.00%.

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $1,044,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,062.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

