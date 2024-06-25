Reviewing Sow Good (SOWG) & Its Rivals

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) is one of 39 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Sow Good to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good -4.21% -19.26% -6.42% Sow Good Competitors -30.58% -48.85% -12.27%

Volatility & Risk

Sow Good has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good’s competitors have a beta of 0.96, indicating that their average stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

10.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 62.3% of Sow Good shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sow Good and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $16.07 million -$3.06 million -60.00 Sow Good Competitors $7.04 billion $640.38 million 2.00

Sow Good’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sow Good and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sow Good Competitors 323 1313 1518 31 2.39

Sow Good currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.52%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 12.11%. Given Sow Good’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sow Good has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Sow Good beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.

