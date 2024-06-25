Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, June 27th

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, June 27th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, June 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, June 27th.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 11.9 %

Shares of RIGL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.84. The company had a trading volume of 7,807,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,964. The firm has a market cap of $147.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $1.73.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $29.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIGL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RIGL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 30,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 18,180 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 252,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 49,223 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 603,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 198,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 971,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 612,815 shares during the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.