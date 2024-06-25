Ripio Credit Network Price Tops $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and $259.47 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012090 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00010099 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,982.24 or 0.99987873 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00012522 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005564 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00081179 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00156627 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $288.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

