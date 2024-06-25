Riverview Trust Co Buys Shares of 1,154 Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on WTRG. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $207,073.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,100.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $207,073.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,100.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $73,960.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,368.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,146. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $43.26.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $612.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.44 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

