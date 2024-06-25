Riverview Trust Co Cuts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Riverview Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,844,757,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 25,990.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,541,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179,032 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $57,102,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,361 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tesla by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,546,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Tesla by 2,101.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,469,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $365,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,443 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.82.

Shares of TSLA traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $185.71. The company had a trading volume of 40,186,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,319,156. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.65. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $592.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

