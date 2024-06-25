Riverview Trust Co Invests $44,000 in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,584,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,304,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.94.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

