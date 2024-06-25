Riverview Trust Co Invests $49,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 91 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in McKesson by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MCK traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $608.25. 209,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,368. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $395.30 and a fifty-two week high of $612.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $560.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $521.70.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 11.08%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised their target price on McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.47.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total transaction of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,607,866.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total value of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,607,866.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $7,116,763.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,886.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,814 shares of company stock worth $14,511,649 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

