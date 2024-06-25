Riverview Trust Co Invests $51,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,842 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $475,899,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $149,152,000. Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,891,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,808 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $721,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,965 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,084.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,696,966 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on F shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $12.06. 19,639,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,031,586. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

