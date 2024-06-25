Riverview Trust Co Lowers Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Riverview Trust Co lowered its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,234 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 2.7% of Riverview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 51,128 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 734,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $220,561,000 after acquiring an additional 10,185 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock traded up $8.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $507.57. 6,191,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,514,311. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $478.58 and its 200 day moving average is $450.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.38 and a 12-month high of $531.49.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $305,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,043,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.70, for a total transaction of $194,752.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,376 shares in the company, valued at $7,268,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $305,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,043,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,638 shares of company stock worth $115,205,996 over the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

