Riverview Trust Co Makes New $55,000 Investment in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1,412.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 483.8% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAR traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $36.17. 543,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,040. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.94 and a 1-year high of $71.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.92 and a 200-day moving average of $43.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.45.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

