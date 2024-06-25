Riverview Trust Co Makes New Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 739 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 45,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $13,303,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 8.8% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Navalign LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 3.4% during the first quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $6,087,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on FDX. Raymond James dropped their price target on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on FedEx from $301.00 to $296.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.88.

FedEx Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of FDX traded down $3.27 on Tuesday, reaching $253.24. 1,784,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,689. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $224.69 and a 12 month high of $291.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.83.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total value of $703,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,192.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,919 shares of company stock valued at $36,964,009 in the last ninety days. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

