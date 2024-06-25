Riverview Trust Co Purchases New Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other ResMed news, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total transaction of $78,584.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,322.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total transaction of $78,584.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,322.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $209,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,104,459.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,151 shares of company stock valued at $6,666,409. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RMD traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.68. 1,098,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,169. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.69. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $229.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RMD. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.80.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

