Riverview Trust Co Purchases New Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $303,576.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,365 shares in the company, valued at $6,977,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $607,673.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,612 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,397,042.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,397 shares of company stock worth $3,921,929 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded down $3.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $338.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,487. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. The company has a market cap of $88.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.69. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $343.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.76.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.59.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

