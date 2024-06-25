Riverview Trust Co Purchases Shares of 161 Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 161 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 162.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COIN shares. Bank of America raised Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $217.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.50.

In other news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total value of $369,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 207,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,071,061.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total value of $369,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 207,471 shares in the company, valued at $51,071,061.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.54, for a total value of $1,039,668.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,681,649.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 351,521 shares of company stock valued at $78,851,322. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COIN traded up $10.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $222.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,257,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,956,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $283.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 3.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.03.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

