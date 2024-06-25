Riverview Trust Co Purchases Shares of 2,555 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 58,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,156 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,393,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,254,000 after acquiring an additional 857,734 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,102,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,826,000 after acquiring an additional 42,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 883,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,776,000 after purchasing an additional 160,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.65.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,114,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,344,626. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.59. The firm has a market cap of $131.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172,690.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $503,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,318.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,172,690.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 658,663 shares of company stock valued at $48,997,146 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

