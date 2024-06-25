Riverview Trust Co Takes $126,000 Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PH. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,761,000 after buying an additional 18,098 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,791,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE:PH traded down $8.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $501.34. 242,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $533.82 and a 200 day moving average of $514.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $362.49 and a 1-year high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Mizuho raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Parker-Hannifin

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.