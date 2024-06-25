Riverview Trust Co Takes $39,000 Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vistra by 61.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 103,398 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 36.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,070,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,872,000 after buying an additional 820,109 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 28.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 182,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after buying an additional 40,110 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth approximately $686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VST. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In related news, Director Lisa Crutchfield purchased 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.46 per share, with a total value of $29,969.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,359.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistra Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VST traded up $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.68. 1,712,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,681,506. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $107.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.89.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.37%.

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.