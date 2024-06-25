Riverview Trust Co Takes $47,000 Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1,533.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,234,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,076 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $44,250,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $42,762,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,717,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,455,000 after purchasing an additional 101,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2,240.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 102,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,484,000 after buying an additional 97,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $255,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,439 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 2,500 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $255,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 16,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $1,698,799.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,972,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,258,221.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 533,427 shares of company stock worth $54,860,618. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.63. The company had a trading volume of 216,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,994. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.44, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.96 and a 200-day moving average of $94.54. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $109.24.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $181.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Featured Stories

