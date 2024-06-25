Riverview Trust Co Takes Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $872.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $13.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $738.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,130. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $755.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $801.65. The company has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.45, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $677.80 and a twelve month high of $914.93.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

