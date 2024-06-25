Riverview Trust Co Takes Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in S&P Global by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,403,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,369,000 after acquiring an additional 190,758 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in S&P Global by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,644,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SPGI traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $445.86. 309,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,661. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $428.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $431.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $461.16. The firm has a market cap of $139.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.89.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

