Riverview Trust Co Takes Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Welltower
In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Welltower
Welltower Stock Performance
Welltower stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.64. 722,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,993. The stock has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.43 and a 52-week high of $105.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.38 and its 200 day moving average is $93.66.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Welltower Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.23%.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Welltower
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.